Crater’s Renaissance Academy presents “The Frogs” play on YouTube

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Crater’s winter audio comedy production of “The Frogs” is now available on YouTube!
It’s based on the work of ancient Greek playwright, Aristophanes, and adapted by Crater Renaissance Academy’s performing arts teachers, Davey Kashuba and Emily Zellner-Gisler.
12 students and Kashuba contributed their voices to the project, which started in January.
It’s an ancient Greek play, but the plot parallels the pandemic we’re still dealing with today.
Kashuba said a lot of the funniest moments in the show came from the creative minds of the students.
“Some of the stuff they noticed about the lines and the plot and just ways they could make it feel more current and engaging for the audience was really fun,” Kashuba said.
The students are currently working on a sketch comedy show collaboration with the choir, like a Saturday Night Live high school edition.
It will premiere at the beginning of June.
