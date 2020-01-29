Crews work to fix pot holes

MEDFORD, Ore. — The recent wet weather has done a number on the roads.
Jackson County Roads says when water freezes and thaws, it starts breaking apart the pavement. Crews are constantly working to fill pot holes across the county, but crews have to prioritize.
“Two kinds of pot holes. There’s the ones that we call an immediate hazard and those are dealt with immediately. Then there’s lesser pot holes and we’ll put a crew together to try to take care of those all at once,” John Vial, Jackson County Roads, said.
If you see a pot hole or road hazard, you can call your city, county, or state roads department or in some cases, visit their website to report it.
