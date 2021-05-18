Damaging fire forces Klamath Falls waste transfer station to relocate

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — A fire over the weekend damaged the Tingley Lane Regional Transfer Station in Klamath County.
Multiple agencies including Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to the fire Sunday. Rogue Klamath Transfer, which owns the Transfer Station, says it will be closed until further notice.
“We cannot thank the Klamath Fire District 1 Firefighters enough for their immediate response,” Garry Penning, Government Affairs Director with Rogue Klamath Transfer, said in a press release. “They were able to contain the fire to the building only, no one was injured, and no surrounding properties were affected.”
Right now the station is working on relocating to the Klamath County Landfill sometime this week to continue providing essential services for businesses.
“We just ask that the community bare with us, this is going to be a big change from what we’re used to.” Penning told NBC5 news.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
