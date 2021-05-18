ODF asks Jackson Co. residents to be aware of potential smoke following lightning storm

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — Oregon Department of Forestry is closely monitoring areas throughout Jackson County following a lightning storm last Friday.
ODF says it quickly knocked down a quarter of an acre fire along highway 62 near Crowfoot road Friday. The department noted that most lightning related fires are in remote areas, and can spark days or weeks after the event.
“ODF is going to continue to be on patrol in the area to be looking for potential smoke and fires from this storm,” Natalie Weber, Public Information Officer with ODF told NBC5. “It’s something that we will be focusing on in the next couple of weeks.”
Type 2 and 3 helicopters are on standby to transport firefighters and assist with potential bucket drops.
ODF asks residents to contact law enforcement if there is smoke or fires in the area.
