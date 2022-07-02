Dangerous bacteria found in Upper Klamath Lake

UPPER KLAMATH LAKE, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory on July 1st for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake.

It states this is because of the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins that are above levels for human exposure.

People should avoid swimming and participating in water activities in areas of the lake where blooms are located.

The Health Authority states kids and pets are most at risk due to their size and activity.

It states the major risk of exposure comes from ingesting contaminated water, exposure symptoms can be similar to food poisoning.