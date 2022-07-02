Fire in Medford Travelers Inn

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Travelers Inn in Medford was evacuated after a small fire started on the second story around 7:30 July 1st.

Medford Fire Chief Eric Thompson states when engines arrived there was smoke coming from the second story of the building. He says the fire started in a bathroom in one of the rooms and was quickly contained.

“The Hotel management started the evacuation process prior to our arrival, our first priority was getting people out and away from the affected fire room. We were able to get a really fast knockdown on the fire,” said Eric Thompson.

Thompson says the hotel has enough available rooms to relocate anyone affected by the fire. He says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.