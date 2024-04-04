Delays expected to increase on Highway 199 as wildfire repairs continue

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Ca. — Drivers headed north or southbound along U.S. 199 across the Oregon-California border can expect longer delays next week.

According to Caltrans, from Tuesday, April 9 through Thursday, April 11, drivers may be delayed up to one-hour for those traveling between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. This comes as crews continue to make wildfire repairs following last summer’s Smith River Complex that tore through that area.

The extended delays will allow crews to install cable net drapery along the roadsides with rockfall catchment systems.

Beginning on Friday, April 12, weekday delays will shorten back down to 30 minutes for those traveling between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.