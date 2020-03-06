Democrats adjourn legislative session after republican walkout

Governor Kate Brown is expected to take executive action to fight climate change, that’s according to Senate President Peter Courtney. Republicans announced they would come back to work for the last day of the session to pass budget bills. In response, democrats ended the session.
“The 2020 legislative session is functionally over because of republican obstructionism to help us get our work done here,” Tina Kotek, Speaker of the House, said.
Several republicans refused the subpoenas to return, stating they were not legally delivered. House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said in a video on Facebook, house republicans would return to provide quorum Sunday, the last day of the short legislative session.
“Now that cap and trade is effectively dead, we are ready to return to the capitol,” Drazan said.
The statement said republicans agreed to pass emergency budget bills, like wildfire and forest management and relief for flood victims.
“We will be there on Sunday to join with the democrats to close out this legislative session together. We hope they’ll join us,” Drazan said.
But democrats say republicans were trying to ‘cherry-pick’ what bills live and die. Senator Jeff Golden says the walkouts have become a problem and democratic lawmakers are eyeing a future ballot measure asking voters to change the two thirds quorum needed.
“A minority party can’t run down the clock this way,” Sen. Golden said.
Senator Golden says an emergency management team will meet next week to take care of critical budget needs. He says expect a special session in the spring.
We reached out to republican representatives today, but did not hear back. Their position was that they wanted cap and trade legislation referred to voters.
