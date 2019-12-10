Home
Discussion continues on the “Kitty Cap” ordinance

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Households in Grants Pass may only be allowed a certain number of pets in the future.

The Grants Pass City Council has been having discussions around a feral cat problem in the city.

Currently, the city is researching the best way to address the issue with a “Kitty Cap” ordinance.

They haven’t proposed a number yet, but they’re hearing from the local animal shelter and city officials before drafting anything.

Another workshop is set to take place before it moves to a vote. It has yet to be scheduled.

