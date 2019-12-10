Local shop notices business booms with the opening of the ski season

MEDFORD, Ore. — The start of ski season is big news for some local businesses!
Rogue Ski Shop has been around for 72 years.
It has been owned by Bob Matthews since the 80’s.
A steady stream of people were coming in and out of the shop all day long.
“The busiest time is when the ski areas get open, people finally realize ‘oh my gosh, I’m not ready for this’ and so they come in, get stuff done, get ready and go have some fun,” said Matthews.
The most popular selling items right now are Alpine Touring equipment.
