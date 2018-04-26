Dogs kill sheep in Sam’s Valley

Sam’s Valley, Ore — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for 2 dogs, after they say a sheep was killed early this Thursday morning.
Out in Sam’s Valley, the greatest threat to livestock is usually the occasional coyote. Thursday morning it was something a little bigger.
“Just about 1am our deputies responded to a 911 call, property owners reported dogs were attacking their livestock,” said Sgt. Julie Denney.
Deputies say two large dogs, one a tan shepherd type, the other a dark colored lab, had killed a sheep on the 11000 block of Duggan Road.
“One of the owners tried to confront the dogs and the dogs charged at her, before they ran away.”
Neighbors we spoke with say dog attacks have been an issue in the past, but for the most part, those in the area keep their pets under control. However; coyotes have been known to wander the area.
“We need to find the dogs, we need to find out who owns the dogs and talk to them and see what’s going on with them, and then we will work with animal control to see what happens next.”
Both dogs were seen wearing bandanna collars. If you have any information about the attack, contact the Sheriff’s Office.