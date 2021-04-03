Home
Double R Pub Bar and Rogue River Laundromat destroyed in early morning fire

ROGUE RIVER, Ore — A three-alarm fire early Friday morning destroyed two businesses at a strip mall near downtown.

NBC5 news was the only station at the scene on the 300 block of East main st Friday morning. The large flames prompted Rogue River Fire to call in extra help from Jackson and Josephine fire agencies.

Witnesses on the scene described hearing a loud explosion.

The Double R Pub Bar and Rogue River Laundromat were destroyed in the fire.

Oregon State Police is currently investigating.

