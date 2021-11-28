Dozens come out in support of ‘Small Business Saturday’ in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — Local residents flocked to businesses throughout Jackson county for “Small Business Saturday,” just in time for the holiday season.

Valomos Boutique in Central Point, was one of several businesses across the Rogue Valley offering discounts for their clothing items.

Kimberly Lopez, owner of the store, said she’s appreciative of the community that continues to support the business over the years.

“Our community always shows up for us,” Lopez said. “It’s overwhelming to be honest, just to see our community come together and all of the love they show us.”

Like many stores across the nation, Lopez noted how critical it is for people to help small businesses that have felt the most impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. She says her main focus is making connections with the people, more than just sales at the business.

“Hands down [the community] is what kept us here,” Lopez said. “It’s not only about the clothing, its about connection. We’ve gotten to know some of our customers and I consider them friends.”

Outsider Coffee in Medford held a “buy two coffee bags, get a free drink” deal on Saturday.

“It’s important because we’re putting money back into our neighborhood, and supporting our friends and family.” said Samantha Sacco, lead trainer with Outsider Coffee.