Drought impacts ‘U Cut Christmas Tree Farm’ in Medford, hopeful heading into opening weekend

Anthony Carter
Posted by by Anthony Carter November 26, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 26, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore — U Cut Christmas Tree Farm is gearing up for another Christmas season, despite dealing with a severe drought this past year.

The farm was met with a long line of cars two hours before it officially opened on Friday.

“It was probably about 75 cars down the road waiting to get up the hill,” Larry Ryerson, Co-owner of the farm, told NBC5 Friday. “People come up here with smiles on their face, they’re cheerful, and come back year after year.”

The 10 acre Christmas tree farm is one of many across the pacific northwest facing a shortage in trees due to the drought. Ryerson said his business lost more than 4,000 trees this year, and also doesn’t have as many tall trees as its used to.

It’s going to be a kind of a trying year for people to get Christmas trees,” Ryerson said. “I’ve had tears in my eyes because we worked so hard for years. It takes 10 years to grow a tree and all of the sudden they’re dead.” 

Ryerson said the farm will be open during the weekend, but is unsure if they’ll remain open the rest of this season. He’s hoping to sell about 1,000 trees this weekend, and will reevaluate their progress on Sunday.

I cant say we’re not going to be open, but its questionable if we’re going to be open next week or not. 

I just enjoy this type of business.” said Ryerson.  

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]