Dozens of demonstrators rally against gun violence in Ashland

Ashland, ORE–The Plaza was unusually loud for a Monday night in Ashland, filled with demonstrators chanting, “enough is enough.”
Clad with signs and calling for tighter gun restrictions, dozens came out in light of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The rally was one of two put on by the local chapter of “Indivisible,” part of a nation-wide progressive group. Many participants were not affiliated with the group, but wanted to share their sentiment.
Indivisible member Teresa Safay said it was a great turnout, considering how last-minute it was planned in comparison to their usual rallies. They only started planning on Saturday, and she said she thinks the size of the crowd echos how strongly people are feeling after hearing about numerous acts of gun violence in recent years.
“We have come out to stand up for the end of gun violence, and to protect our children in school,” Safay said. “We’ve had enough. Our children should be able to go to school safely.”
A lot of the chants and signs were calling out U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, who is one of the Top 20 recipients for NRA money.
“He is funded by them and therefore not listening to his constituents, he is doing what they want him to do,” Safay said. “Hopefully we can get our representatives to actually listen to people who are for stronger gun control laws.”
Earlier in the day, Indivisible members held a rally outside of the Oregon Education Association building, where Congressman Walden was meeting with local educators.
When asked his stance on gun violence, Rep. Walden expressed support for legislation that passed through the house, aimed at improving federal background checks when purchasing firearms.
The rally in Ashland was just one of many held across the country in support of tighter gun restrictions.