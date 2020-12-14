Home
Drive-through Christmas Dinner hosted by Ashland Christian Fellowship

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland Christian Fellowship’s Christmas dinner is going to look different this year due to COVID-19.

The annual Christmas dinner has served thousands over the years but will be done as a “drive-through” Christmas dinner this year. 

The church said this won’t stop them from providing the community with love and assistance during this difficult time.

The drive-through meal will be held from 11:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m. Christmas Day at 50 Hersey Street in Ashland.

Call 541-482-8539 or visit the church online at http://www.acfweb.org for more information.

