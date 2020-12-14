Trial date set for Tiki Lodge Motel murder suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man charged with the murder of a 23-year-old in Medford will go to trial this coming May.
Justin Lee Graham-Yaeger is accused of murdering Sierra Bree Clemens in a violent struggle at the Tiki Lodge Motel in Medford.
It happened in May of 2019.
The investigation revealed Clemens died from multiple stab wounds.
Graham-Yaeger has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts including aggravated murder, murder, robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Yaeger’s pleaded “not guilty” to the two charges.