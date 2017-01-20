Dutch Bros. purchases original location

Grants Pass, Ore. — Dutch Bros. Coffee has been in business for 25 years, and though the company has 275 locations, there is one spot owners have always wanted to get their hands on.
A team meeting that will go down in history. The day co-founder Travis Boersma was able to deliver a message he’s been wanting to for decades.
“Big news! So stoked to announce that we’ve acquired the downtown Town Center Plaza shopping center – where our original push cart was located,” Boersma said.
It’s a realty deal that’s exciting for not only Dutch Bros, but the city of Grants Pass as well.
“Our hope is to make a cultural and economic impact that’s substantial in our hometown,” Boersma said.
That’s a vision Dutch Bros. employees appreciate and agree on.
“It’s kind of like a snowball. We just keep rolling it. Getting bigger and better and having more chance to make a positive impact on our community,” said Jared Elsemore, barista at Dutch Bros.
Positive impacts on the community, and attracting other businesses as well.
“We’ve got new businesses that are coming into town that see the potential here in grants pass and it’s all working together really nicely,” said Jon Bowen, the director of Travel Grants Pass.
Teamwork, Bowen, said has been years in the making.
“I think that the time has come for all these pieces to come together,” Bowen said.
Dutch Bros. is happy it can be one of the pieces, in the economic puzzle.
“To be able to do it with our community, being in the forefront of our mind, that’s something that’s extra special to me. Dutch Bros wouldn’t be what it is without our community,” Boersma said.
“Show them how we do it here in southern Oregon and let it keep reaching far and wide,” Elsemore said.
Other additions to Grants Pass include In N Out Burger and a Rogue Credit Union branch.