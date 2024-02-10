Eagle Point H.S. gets multi million-dollar building

Eagle Point, Ore. – After four years of planning, Eagle Point High School is officially the home of agriculture after launching a brand new facility!

The $2.6 million facility is called the ‘K-bar Agriculture Learning Center’, and the Eagles will do just that, as the space is made for hands-on learning.

The facility has two classrooms; a partially open steel building with an arena and work area, a “Vet med” storage room, and procedural areas with long stainless-steel tables. The new space gives them more real-life experience in caring for animals.

The project was funded by close to $1.6 million of community donations, $875,000 in state grants, and $125,000 in school district funds.

An open house for the new building will be held on April 4th from 5-7 pm.

