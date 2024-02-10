Eagle Point PD gets new life saving equipment

Eagle Point, Ore. – Thanks to a new grant, the Eagle Point police department can save lives in more than just one way.

Eagle Point police now have automated external defibrillators or AEDs in their patrol cars.

This is the first week all squad cars in Eagle Point are equipped with them.

The station applied for the AEDs through the Francis Chaney Foundation to cut down time on life-saving measures.

“If the officer is there and out in the street, why not have that tool that gives us an opportunity that gives us a jump start to on hopefully getting those on and getting someone saved, or at least get that pulse back while ems is in route. They’re going to take care a bulk of the work, but if we can get there and get that setup right, we can reduce the time that people are down,” Chief of Police, Jim Hamilton stated.

Officers are already first aid and CPR certified, so it only took an hour to get trained on the devices.

