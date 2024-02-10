Urgent need for HS refs and umpire’s

Medford, Ore.- The Oregon Athletic Officials Association and the Oregon School Activities Association are recruiting officials for high school sports.

The need for umpires and referees is higher than ever and is a continuing nationwide problem.

According to the O.A.O.A, since the pandemic Oregon has lost about 25% of refs for all sports.

Here in Oregon, there are more than seventy-seven hundred different teams which equates to plenty of opportunities to officiate.

If helping the young athletes doesn’t want to make you sign up, maybe these three reasons will.

“It gets you back in the game when your playing days are over with. Number two you can make lifelong friends, and have fun doing it. Also, it keeps you in shape because you got to run around quite a bit depending on what sport you’re working,” Executive Director O.A.O.A. Jack Folliard stated.

If you’re interested even the slightest bit, you can sign up at new officials dot org.

