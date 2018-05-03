Eagle Point School District hoping for bond to improve schools

It’s beginning to explore the option of a levy, saying its schools are in desperate need of upgrades.
The district isn’t just telling voters about the issues, it’s showing them.
“This is the next phase… We owe this to our kids,” Director of secondary curriculum, Damian Crowsom, said.
In its 40 plus years of life, Eagle Point High School has seen a lot of a students.
Thousands have left the school with an education to hold onto, but in return, the school has been left with some wear and tear.
“We’ve got a lot of areas we need to address and we’re hoping a bond will help us do that,” Crowsom said.
Damian Crowsom is the director of secondary curriculum for Eagle Point School District.
He’s one of a few touring schools around the area to get feedback for a potential school bond.
“We’ve got a growing city if you take a look at the building that takes place here. We want to make improvements that puts us at the top of the 5a if not 6a as far as athletic facilities, and we need state of the art learning facilities,” Crowsom said.
If the district goes for a bond and it’s approved, Eagle Point High School would see significant upgrades, a new elementary school would be built in White City, and the elementary school in Shady Cove would also see a few changes.
“We need to move into the 21st century with our facilities out in Shady Cove as well,” Crowsom said.
Crowsom says the hope is for a new bond to take the place of the current bond that helped Eagle Point White Mountain middle schools.
“We’ve heard a lot of positive support in our board meetings, and we’re just trying to get the word out and let the community know that we need this.”
After the school board approves of the bond, it can then go on the ballot for the November election.