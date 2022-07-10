ASHLAND, Ore. – Emigrant Lake is officially open for recreation. Although the lake is far from full water levels are much better this year than last year with one boat ramp open for use.

County Parks Officials say due to recent rainfall the lake has plenty of water for people to enjoy fishing, boating, and skiing. They say Emigrant Lake has enough water to easily allow for several weeks of recreation.

“If you are going to go out there and go boating or water skiing just realize that there might be some shallow and submerged obstacles because the lake is at a low elevation so use it with caution and maybe scout the area out before you go skiing,” said Steve Lambert, Director of Jackson County Roads And Park’s.

Lambert says Emigrant Lake has not been as busy as it normally is this time of year. He says this lake could be a great option for people looking to have fun on the lake without any of the usual crowds.