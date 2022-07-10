Grants Pass resident arrested Saturday after stealing car with children inside

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Grants Pass Police Department arrested an individual, accused of stealing a car with children inside Saturday afternoon.

GPPD says a person reported a hit and run in the area of 6th and I Street around 2:53 p.m. Police later learned the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Brittany Alire of Grants Pass, stole a vehicle with two young children inside on the 300 block of SW K Stree

Police said a family member was following behind the suspect in the car. Alire allegedly struck a separate car near SW 6th Street, and kept driving. The driver of the car was not hurt in the collision.

According to GPPD, the family member continued to follow the suspect before blocking it in front of Fire Mountain Gems on NE F Street. Alire then allegedly ran away before another citizen followed her into a nearby clothing store.

Police said the children were left in the car when the suspect fled. They were later returned to their mother uninjured.

Alire was arrested at the store and transported to the Josephine County Jail. They’re facing several charges including two counts of kidnapping the first degree, reckless endangering, and DUII.

The Grants Pass Police Department thanked the individuals who assisted in capturing the suspect and ensuring the safety of the children. Anyone with information about the case are asked to contact GPPD at: 541-450-6260

