Erosion control holding up

JACKSON CO, Ore. —All of the efforts to restore the Bear Creek Greenway have ended, due to weather.

According to the Emergency Operations Center, volunteer contracts and EPA crews, are pretty well wrapped up.

With the storms this past weekend, the greenway was monitored by crew members to make sure it was holding up.

All previous erosion control efforts were also successful.

A volunteer event was scheduled this past weekend but was canceled due to winds.

Now, the goal is to have all work hold up, until the Winter.

“We really kind of pushed really hard over the past month to get straw, seed, everything else out there, just so we didn’t have to do try and do it when it was pouring out there. So we got that done in time and things are wrapping up,” said Jackson County Parks and Rec program manager, Steve Lambert.

Over the Winter, the EPA crews plan to readdress their long-term plans for the greenway.

