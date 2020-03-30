Essential businesses take extra precautions against coronavirus

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — While many people are staying at home, front line employees, like healthcare workers and grocery store employees, are still reporting to work.
If safety measures are not implemented employees can be exposed to the virus. Jackson County Public Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says essential businesses need to maintain six foot distances between employees, wash hands frequently and ask employees to stay home if they feel sick.
“Protect the people, so if despite all that someone gets sick, then we need to figure out who might have been exposed,” Dr. Shames said.
If someone tests positive companies need to track down anyone that person had contact with in the last two weeks. Anyone who has the virus needs to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.