Home
Essential businesses take extra precautions against coronavirus

Essential businesses take extra precautions against coronavirus

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — While many people are staying at home, front line employees, like healthcare workers and grocery store employees, are still reporting to work.

If safety measures are not implemented employees can be exposed to the virus. Jackson County Public Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says essential businesses need to maintain six foot distances between employees, wash hands frequently and ask employees to stay home if they feel sick.

“Protect the people, so if despite all that someone gets sick, then we need to figure out who might have been exposed,” Dr. Shames said.

If someone tests positive companies need to track down anyone that person had contact with in the last two weeks. Anyone who has the virus needs to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »