Ethan DeVore looks to defend his title at 2023 SOGC

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Golf Championships continued Thursday with bracket play finally kicking off.

Returning to the tournament is last year’s men’s champion Ethan DeVore looking to defend his title.

After not having to qualify, DeVore played his first round of the tournament Thursday at the Rogue Valley Country Club.

The Medford native admits there are some nerves this year having a target on his back as the defending champ, but also said he has nerves because he cares.

DeVore has been looking forward to this week not only for the golf but to also reconnect with his family and friends.

“Golf is a huge part of it, but it’s more of a family reunion,” DeVore said. “So, just seeing people I haven’t seen in a year, that’s the coolest part of this tournament for me.”

DeVore opened bracket play Thursday with a late comeback win over Jared Charbonneau after going down three holes after eight.

He moves on to the second round teeing off at 10 a.m. on Friday.

