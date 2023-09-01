Public receives update on delayed Royal Oaks homes

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wednesday night, the public got an update on the Royal Oaks Mobile Manor, a project meant to provide over 100 housing units to Almeda Fire survivors that will not be available this year as hoped.

Tensions were high and even escalated at times as the public demanded answers.

According to Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS), the homes came from a manufacturer in Idaho and cost a total of $26 million.

The affordable housing development on South Pacific Highway is expected to have 140 modular units.

OHCS said when the homes arrived in Oregon, there were multiple issues including cracking in the walls and water intrusion.

“We are not going to ever compromise on health and safety standards that will always be a non-negotiable for us,” OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell said. “And what I think is really important as we pursue recovery is not sacrificing short-term progress for potential long-term impacts.”

Early this summer, Access called applicants to tell them the project was delayed until next year and offered additional rental assistance and housing navigation services.

OHCS did not provide a timeline for when the units would be complete, but State Representative Pam Marsh said the project will realistically take about a year before the rebuild is finished.

“It’s horrible, it has been almost three years since we had that fire course through the community,” Representative Marsh said. This was supposed to be the first project that we would have on the ground for people to actually have homes in. I thought it would be here last year, now it’s this year, it’s going to be next year, so the delay is incomprehensible.”

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has also voiced her frustration about the delay saying she thinks the state will have to pursue legal action against the Idaho vendor.

OHCS said they are currently working with local organizations here in Jackson County to ensure there are eyes on the rebuild throughout the entire process.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.