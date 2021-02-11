Home
Etna police looking for suspect in attempted armed robbery

Etna police looking for suspect in attempted armed robbery

Local , , ,

ETNA, Ca.- The Etna Police Department is looking for more information about an attempted armed robbery on Monday.

Police say that on Monday morning shortly before 10:00am, a man armed with a handgun entered the Ray’s Food Place on 124 Collier Way in an attempt to rob the place.

The suspect approached an employee, grabbed them, pulled out the firearm, and demanded money, but the store employee was able to fight off the attacker.

The suspect ultimately fled the area on foot and when police arrived, they could not locate him.

The man was wearing multiple layers of clothing, including face coverings and dark sunglasses. The suspect is approximately 5’9- 5’ 11 inches tall and weighing around 170-190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Agent Nathan Mendes at 530-905-3070 or [email protected]

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »