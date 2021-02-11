Etna police looking for suspect in attempted armed robbery

ETNA, Ca.- The Etna Police Department is looking for more information about an attempted armed robbery on Monday.
Police say that on Monday morning shortly before 10:00am, a man armed with a handgun entered the Ray’s Food Place on 124 Collier Way in an attempt to rob the place.
The suspect approached an employee, grabbed them, pulled out the firearm, and demanded money, but the store employee was able to fight off the attacker.
The suspect ultimately fled the area on foot and when police arrived, they could not locate him.
The man was wearing multiple layers of clothing, including face coverings and dark sunglasses. The suspect is approximately 5’9- 5’ 11 inches tall and weighing around 170-190 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Agent Nathan Mendes at 530-905-3070 or [email protected]
Grace Smith is a reporter for NBC5 News. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of the University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.