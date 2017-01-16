“The high seas along with the water temperatures,” Captain Bill Fugate of Oregon State Police says, “it’s pretty doubtful that anybody even in survival gear could survive that long in the water, so at this point now it’s just an attempt to locate them in a recovery fashion.”
Crews were called to Boice Cope County Park beach Sunday afternoon, that’s about 4 miles north of Cape Blanco.
The Coast Guard, Oregon State Police, and local sheriff’s and fire departments responded, searching for over 22 hours and covering nearly 600 miles. Officials are reminding people tonight, the ocean can be dangerous no matter the season.
“In the Pacific Northwest the waters are actually cold enough for cold water shock and danger all throughout the year,” Petty Officer Amanda Norcross says.
“The Oregon coast is a very dangerous place and it’s just a very sad reminder that it’s powerful and it’s dangerous as beautiful as it is,” Capt. Fugate adds.
All that was found in their search is a child’s carrier and the jacket of the father. He’s been identified as 31-year-old Jayson Thomas of Eugene.
