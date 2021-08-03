Evacuation order put in place in N. California by Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office

NEAR TENNANT, Ca. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded its evacuation warning for Antelope Creek near Tennant, California to an evacuation order.
It says people must leave due to a wildfire. It asks people in that area to leave immediately.
No other details are available at this time.
Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.