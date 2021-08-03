Home
Evacuation order put in place in N. California by Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office

NEAR TENNANT, Ca. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded its evacuation warning for Antelope Creek near Tennant, California to an evacuation order.

It says people must leave due to a wildfire. It asks people in that area to leave immediately.

No other details are available at this time.

