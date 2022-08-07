Extreme weather conditions may hurt firefighters efforts to stop The McKinney Fire this weekend

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The McKinney Fire has grown to over 60,000 acres and weather conditions this weekend does not look promising for fire crews.

Officials say these extreme conditions will bring strong and heavy winds that could push the fire increasing its speed.

The one thing fire crews are worried about is the possibility for fire to escape in locations where the fire line has not been fully set up.

“Our number one priority is this area to the northeast because of this potential for escape with these winds from the southwest coming in that way, that’s the way it’s going to want to push as that wind comes through,” said Mike Lindbery, Public Information Officer for the McKinney Fire.

Officials say they have made progress on the west side of the fire with what they call tactical firing.

That means they burn an area in a controlled fashion to slowly bring the fire to their dozer line to control the spread of the fire ahead of the coming winds.