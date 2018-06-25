Family searches for father, last seen hiking the Bigfoot Trail

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — David Ura, 63, and his dog Kingsley, set out on June 15th to complete a month long hike, the Bigfoot Trail.
The trail begins in Tehama County and ends in Crescent City. The start of the trail is nearly 2.5 hours west from Corning, California.
Ashley May Ura, David’s daughter, said her and her brother were supposed to meet their dad in Hayfork, California, on June 21st, roughly five to six days into his trip, but he never showed up.
“It’s not like my dad to just go missing and he’s the type of person that if something was wrong he would try to make it – he would try to make it so he was known that he was missing,”Ashley May Ura said.
Ashley says her father is an active hiker and had been planning this trip for a year, he even bought two compasses just to be safe.
His family reported David Ura missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and have shared their story online to try to get the word out.
In the meantime, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office put in a request to use a helicopter to search the area, she said.
Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of David Ura is asked to contact Tehama County Sheriff’s office at (530) 529-7900.