Fatal Crash on Exit 45-B near I-5

Jackson County, Ore — Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash on Exit 45-B. A commercial truck crashed off the end of the bridge connecting the exit to Interstate 5 on to Twin Bridges Road. Twin Bridges Road is closed int he area.
The I-5 North and South Bound On and Off Ramps are closed. I-5 highway is still open.
