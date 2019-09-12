Home
Fatal Crash on Exit 45-B near I-5

Fatal Crash on Exit 45-B near I-5

Local News Regional Top Stories

Jackson County, Ore — Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash on Exit 45-B. A commercial truck crashed off the end of the bridge connecting the exit to Interstate 5 on to Twin Bridges Road. Twin Bridges Road is closed int he area.

The I-5 North and South Bound On and Off Ramps are closed. I-5 highway is still open.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »