Father of woman missing in JOCO says she had $18k in silver on her

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It’s been over three years since Fauna Frey went missing in Grants Pass, but her dad is now going public with some new key details.

Fauna’s dad, John Frey, recently made an appearance on a Newsweek podcast talking about the ongoing search for his daughter.

Back in June 2020, Fauna came to Grants Pass to visit her brother’s friend before disappearing.

According to police, she was last seen at the Big 5 store in Grants Pass.

On the Newsweek podcast, John said that Fauna’s brother had recently died, and she was in Grants Pass to distribute silver coins totaling $25,000 in value among her brother’s friends.

When she went missing, John said that she had $18,000 worth of coins with her.

On top of that, John also revealed that a saddlebag with Fauna’s name stamped on it was found West of Grants Pass on Fish Hatchery Road in Wilderville with a strap wrapped around a post.

“The big thing that comes to my mind is that it seems to be a message,” John Frey said on a Newsweek podcast. “This bag was cut down the middle, so it was only half of a saddlebag. It was obviously re-purposed as a purse. It was big enough where actually you could have probably fit all the coins in there.”

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel is not happy with these details being released to the public saying that it could hurt the investigation.

You can see the full article and listen to the podcast here.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.