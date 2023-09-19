New Tesla charging station opens in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A new electric vehicle charging station is now open in Ashland.

The Siskiyous & Oregon Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Association (SOHEVA) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the new charging station.

It’s a 24-stall fast-charging complex for Tesla’s.

It has been open for about two weeks now.

Right now, the station only charges Tesla’s, but the company has rolled out new compatible chargers that work with all electric vehicles that SOHEVA is trying to get for this new Ashland location.

“We want it to be the next charging station in Oregon that allows any electric vehicle to charge,” SOHEVA Board Member James Stephens said.

Stephens said that they are working with the city to get the compatible chargers but did not give a timeline on when we could expect them in Southern Oregon.

Ashland’s station is the second largest EV charging station in the state of Oregon.

