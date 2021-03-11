Home
FBI Portland’s new leader prioritizing extremists

MEDFORD, Ore. – The FBI named Kieran Ramsey as the new special agent in charge of the Portland field office back in January. Ramsey’s been with the agency for 23 years.

He told NBC5 News Wednesday one of his priorities is identifying domestic terrorist groups in Oregon. He said the FBI is aware of such groups in the state. While currently there are no active threats, agents are watching out for potential violence daily.

“Those are at the top of the pile for us. These domestic violent extremists case. We’re challenged in any number of ways with these investigations, but we do have any number of them right now in the state of Oregon,” said Ramsey.

Prior to coming to Oregon, Ramsey was the director of the FBI Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, in Washington D.C. The department negotiates with hostage situations overseas. He also helped during monumental attacks on our nation, such as 9/11, as well as the Boston bombing.

