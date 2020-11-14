FEMA deadline approaching

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Monday is the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance in Jackson County.
The MARC, or Multi Agency Resource Center, at Central High School in Medford, is open from 8AM to 6PM Monday through Saturday. It’s closed Sunday.
Registration can be done over the phone 7 days a week. The deadline is 10PM Monday night and it costs nothing to apply.
According to FEMA’s Nate Custer, “FEMA isn’t going to make you whole again but it is going to put you on the road to recovery.”
FEMA has provided $19.2 million in recovery assistance to Jackson County applicants, an amount which continues to increase.
To apply, go to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA app, or call 800-621-3362 with any questions.
