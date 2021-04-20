FEMA returning to RV, as Jackson Co. awaits Almeda fire response report

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send more workers to Phoenix and Talent next month to assist Almeda Fire victims.
During a news conference Monday, John Vial, director of Jackson County’s Emergency Operations Center, stated that crews are making significant progress cleaning up burned areas.
“We are well on our way to getting this mess cleaned up and that’s exciting,” Vial said. “We’re estimating that the cleanup process is well over 50% complete.”
Vial says that mobile park homes were prioritized ahead of others because it is quicker to rehouse owners. Talent Mobile Estates, Oak Ridge, Totem Pole Trailer Park, Mountain View Estates, Rogue Valley Mobile Village, Whispering Pines, Wagner Creek Estates and one other mobile home park has been fully cleaned up in Tier 1. The other sites is expected to be completed by the end of the month.
RELATED: An up-close look at Phase 2 of the Almeda Fire clean-up
An outside agency has recently briefed local officials regarding the emergency response to the Almeda fire. The first draft of the report is expected to be released in the summer.
“The purpose of that after action report is to look at those things [Jackson County] did well and what we need to improve on.” Vial said.
With fire season quickly approaching, Vial says Jackson County is taking “aggressive steps” to ensure this year is not a repeat of last fall.
Victims are able to schedule appointments during business hours with FEMA officials if they still have questions. Help is available in English and Spanish, and in person appointments will take place next month.
Spanish: (Phoenix-Talent School District) 541-821-7697
English: (Phoenix-Talent School District) 541-821-7135 or 541-770-3480.
FEMA helpline: 1800-521-3362 (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]