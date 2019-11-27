“Festival of Light” happening Friday

ASHLAND, Ore. — If the weather isn’t a sign of the season, the 27th annual “Festival of Light” parade is coming up this Friday.
Carolers will be singing throughout the town all day long and entertainment is happening on the Brickroom balcony at 4 pm.
The parade starts at the Ashland Library at 5, with Santa along for the ride to start the grand illumination of thousands of lights at the plaza.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet with families and kids after the parade at the Black Swan Theater.
