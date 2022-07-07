Fire danger level increasing to ‘high’ this week in Klamath/Lake Co.’s

LAKEVIEW, Ore. July 6th marks one year since the beginning of a weeks-long battle against the massive bootleg fire in the Klamath Basin. The fire danger level is also increasing to ‘high’ in south-central Oregon this week.

Early summer weather, depleted snowpack, and drying of forest fuels were the reason for the change. It goes into effect this Friday, at 12:01 a.m.

Starting then, certain equipment can only be used between 8 pm and 1 pm, like power saws, welding, or blasting.

“We’re going into fire danger high and regulated use closures so that’s going to restrict what the public is allowed to do on private, lands and lands owned by the state and county as well,” said Jennifer Case, Oregon Dept. of Forestry – Klamath/Lake Dist.

The public is encouraged to be aware of the current restrictions before working or recreating on wildlands in Klamath and Lake Counties.

For more information on restrictions click here.