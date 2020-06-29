Fire danger level increasing to “moderate”

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The fire danger level on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands in Jackson and Josephine counties is increasing to “moderate” starting tomorrow, Monday.
Fire prevention regulations will tighten due to hot weather across southern Oregon drying out vegetation.
The fire level increase is a couple weeks later than originally projected because of more rainfall in May and June.
Forestry personnel encourage people to get out and enjoy our local area, but everyone should still be cautious even if just driving or on foot and to avoid parking on or near tall grass.
“Getting outdoors and hiking, just going sightseeing can be a real pleasure these days, but keep in mind about all the many ways wildfires can start and how you can play a role in not starting wildfires,” ODF Public Information Officer, Brian Ballou, said.
Ballou said he expects the fire danger level to increase to “high” around the middle of July.
See the full list of new regulations going into effect on Monday.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.