Fire season still in effect for JaCo, JoCo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Despite a wet September in the Rogue Valley, Jackson and Josephine Counties are still in fire season.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the rain and cooler temperatures are still not consistent enough to make the call to end it.
Fire danger remains at low. People are allowed to mow dry or dead grass and use power saws without restrictions. However, burning is still prohibited.
“Right now we’re seeing the weather kind of flip-flopping,” said ODF Public Information Officer Natalie Weber. “We’ll have rainy, cooler days and then we’ll have more sun in the forecast. We’re still seeing the warmer temperatures, thinks can dry out pretty quickly. We just want to make sure that we’re through the rest of our hot temperatures.”
Fire managers will continue to evaluate weather conditions to determine when fire season will officially be over in these counties.
