Murder suspect appears in court

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A local man accused of killing his father-in-law and injuring his wife and teenage daughter was arraigned in court Monday and he stunned the courtroom.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old David Edward Hodges shot and killed his father-in-law, 64-year-old Richard Rudolph near Rogue River Friday night.
Deputies responded to the trailer home on the 7000-block of Rogue River Highway after hearing gunshots during a 911 call. When police arrived, Hodges had apparently fled. He was found under a tree across the highway several hours later.
Hodges’s wife, Kristie Hodges, was also shot. His 16-year-old stepdaughter suffered what police called “blunt and sharp force injuries.”
The sheriff’s office said detectives are working to try and establish a motive. Hodges is facing several charges including murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault. When asked if he wanted an attorney Monday afternoon he shocked the courtroom.
“I would like an attorney,” Hodges said, “and I would like to have, um… because I’m guilty of all of that.” “Okay, don’t talk about the facts of your case Mr. Hodges,” the judge said. “This is not the time to do that, that’s things you should be discussing with your attorney, okay?”
Hodges’s wife and stepdaughter were both transferred to the hospital for treatment. The wife is stable and the daughter is in serious but stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
