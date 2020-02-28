Firefighter joins Etna dept. after volunteering since age 14

ETNA, Calif. — The city of Etna, California gained another firefighter last week, but to them, she was already part of the family.
Taylor Whitchurch has been training with the department since she was just 14-years-old. Not only does firefighting run in Taylor’s family, she gained an extended fire family after joining the Etna Fire Department.
“Everybody knows each other or is related to each other,” Taylor said.
Raised by two volunteer firefighters in the tiny town of Etna, California, Taylor grew up around lights and sirens.
“She was still pretty little and coming around the station and waiting to grab the hose and practice with mom and dad,” Lt. Brooklyn Tupman, volunteer firefighter, said.
She began training with the department as a fire explorer as often as she could, getting the lay of the land. That’s when Taylor figured out her passion for helping others.
“Being there to help people when they’re scared or something really horrible is happening to them. It’s nice to be there and be that support for them,” Taylor said.
Four years later, she is officially a full-fledged volunteer firefighter for the city of Etna.
“I felt like I was already a firefighter but as soon as I was officially approved I felt like, ‘Wow, now I’m really part of this family, like I feel like I belong,'” Taylor said.
But for Taylor, this is just her first step in a life dedicated to protecting her community.
“Someday I want to go to the police academy and be a detective,” Taylor said.
The city of Etna relies on volunteer firefighters and like many small communities in the area, they are always looking for more. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact your local fire agency.
