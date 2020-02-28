Rogue Valley soldier who died overseas to be buried Monday

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Central Point soldier who died in Afghanistan earlier this month is being honored with full military honors and procession Monday.
U.S. Army Specialist, Branden Kimball died at Bagram Airfield on February 13th from a non-combat related incident. According to the Department of Defense, the incident is still under investigation. The Crater High School graduate joined the Army in August of 2016 and was on his first deployment when he died. He was 21.
Kimball’s funeral will be held Monday, March 3rd at 3 P.M. with full military honors at the Eagle Point National Cemetery.
