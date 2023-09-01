Firefighters continuing to fight Anvil Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Anvil Fire, burning in the Grassy Knob Wilderness in Curry County is about 135 acres in size with no containment.

The updated numbers coming to us from Oregon Emergency Management.

That’s up from this morning’s update of 51 acres, according to the Flat Fire Facebook page.

Aircraft are using water and retardant along the ridges around Anvil Mountain to slow the progression.

But they say that the fire has been challenging due to steep terrain, thick brush and road-less wilderness area.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office assigned level two – ‘Be Set’ – evacuation warnings along Elk River Road all the way to Butler Bar Campground.

For more information you can go to the OEM Map,the Flat Fire/Anvil Fire Facebook Page, or the Curry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

