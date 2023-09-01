Gasquet power soon to be restored

MEDFORD, Ore. – With evacuations there lowered, pacific power has successfully installed a large commercial generator to provide power in Gasquet.

The utility says it is collaborating with the Del Norte County emergency operations center to restore power starting today, and now most of the county has power.

However, power lines and infrastructure in Patrick Creek are badly damaged, so it still has no power.

The transmission lines serving Crescent City are also un-energized due to continuous fire activity.

Pacific power says repairs to these areas are planned once evacuation orders are lifted and fire conditions improve.

