One person and two dogs dead after trailer fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Multiple agencies responded to a fully involved trailer fire Tuesday night.

Medford Fire said around 8 o’clock they got a report of a structure fire with someone trapped inside.

When crews arrived on the 800 block of South Columbus Avenue, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said the fire spread onto a house on the property, a nearby tree, and a neighbor’s lawn.

Firefighters called in additional resources to stop the spread of the fire. Nearby homes had already self-evacuated when they arrived.

“Dispatch did tell us that they believed that there was entrapment, the initial caller knew that it was highly probable that someone was in the trailer and unfortunately that was the case,” said Eric Thompson Fire Chief with Medford Fire Department.

Thompson said the fire was too intense for crews to enter the trailer. Medford Fire is sad to report that a person and two dogs had died in the fire.

The cause is under investigation, crews will be monitoring the scene through the night.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.