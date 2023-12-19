First Day Guided Hikes

OREGON – You can start your New Year’s off on the right foot, literally.

Free guided hikes will be happening on New Year’s Day, at 31 Oregon State Parks.

The state is calling it First Day Hikes, and it has become an annual tradition.

Parking will also be free that day.

A park ranger volunteer will be leading guided hikes and sharing information about the park along the way.

You can also choose to hike on your own.

There are several guided hikes in Southern Oregon, including Shore Acres, Valley of the Rogue and others.

For a full schedule of the free guided hikes on New Year’s Day just go to stateparks.oregon.gov

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.